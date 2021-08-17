Gigi Hadid reacts to chaos in Afghanistan

US supermodel Gigi Hadid has expressed her concerns over situation in Afghanistan as thousands of people mobbed the Kabul airport trying to flee the country after Taliban takeover.



Gigi took to Instagram and shared a tweet of poet and activist Amanda Gorman to express her concern.

Amanda had tweeted “As Afghanistan suffers, America has to take a long look at how we've perpetuated horror & how we can provide healing.”

“We must welcome refugees & at last become the country we say we are. Today is the day to take in the tired, the poor, the huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” she continued.

Gigi posted the tweet in her Instagram story without any caption.

Gigi’s sister Bella Hadid also took to Instagram and shared a viral video clip from Kabul airport and dubbed it ‘devastating.”

She also said “I am praying for Afghanistan.”