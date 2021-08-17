Jennifer Lopez showers Ben Affleck's daughters with precious presents

The couple's romance is budding everyday and their kids share a close bond with each other

Jennifer Lopez went out gift shopping with her daughter Emme, and selected two precious gifts for Ben Affleck's girls, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.



While, the couple's romance keeps budding everyday, their kids enjoy a close bond with each other.

"When she [JLo] stopped by the Made by Mary jewellery station, she and [her daughter] Emme picked out several ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben‘s daughters,” an eyewitness told PEOPLE.



They added JLo planned to gift the necklaces to Violet and Seraphina, at Ben's birthday dinner the next day.

Earlier, an US Weekly source also mentioned how Ben and JLo are thinking about the future saying, "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."

The couple is also currently house hunting for a mansion in LA.