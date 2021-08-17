Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan expresses concern over women’s future in Afghanistan

Leading Turkish actress Esra Bilgic, who essays the role of Halime Sultan in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed her concerns over women’s rights in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover.

Esra turned to Instagram and shared a photo of burqa-clad Afghan women, taken by US photographer Steve McCurry to express her concerns.

She wrote in the caption in Turkish language which reads: “Last year, on September 20, I learned and wrote that the mother's name will now appear on the child's identity card in Afghanistan.”

The Turkish actress further said, “It hasn't even been a year. Today, women have lost their freedom in Afghanistan. We must continue our struggle for all women of the world.”

The Taliban are in control of Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded the insurgents have won the 20-year war.