entertainment
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Jada Pinkett Smith covers her arm in ink: 'I’m starting to build my sleeve'

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Jada Pinkett Smith is flaunting her strength with tattoos.

The 49-year-old talk show host turned to her Instagram on Sunday and gave her fans a glimpse into her new tattooed sleeve featuring a large deity.

“I always said I would get a sleeve at 60 but tomorrow is not promised. Soooo … I’m starting to build my sleeve now!,” she wrote. “Repp’n the Divine Feminine journey within and without.”

Friends including Priyanka Chopra dubbed her tat 'beautiful'.

Pinkett Smith debuted her first tattoo, featuring a lotus, with daughter Willow Smith in May.

