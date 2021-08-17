 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Selena Gomez sends fans gushing in adorable video with little sister Gracie

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Selena Gomez and her little sister Gracie left fans gushing over their adorable video on social media.

In a video on TikTok, the Lose You to Love Me hit-maker shared a silly video of herself with the little one.

The clip begins by Garcie staring into the camera telling her sister "You embarrass me".

It then cuts to the singer crying and saying "I just deleted the whole TikTok!" while Gracie laughs next to her.

The video concludes with the Selena demonstrating Snapchat to Gracie through a fit of laughter, saying, "See? This is where it's at. Snapchat is where it's at!"

This is not the first time the Baila Conmigo singer’s sister made an appearance as she previously shared a video of them recreating a Full House scene.

