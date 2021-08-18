 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Scarlett Johansson is expecting, confirms husband Colin Jost

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Scarlett Johansson is expecting, confirms husband Colin Jost

A month after a rumour went into the air that American actress Scarlett Johannson is pregnant, it’s official now as her husband Colin Jost has confirmed the news.

Expressing his excitement at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, the 39-year-old comedian expressed his excitement that his 36-year-old wife is pregnant with their first child, according to Page Six.

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” Saturday Night Live star was quoted as saying by an eyewitness in the audience during the stand-up performance.

Earlier in July this year, her pregnancy rumour was widely reported when Scarlett Johansson skipped out on several Black Widow events in June. “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source had told Page Six at the time.

A few weeks later now, Page Six again ran the news. “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” a source said. "Colin Jost and Scarlett are both thrilled,” the source said, quoting what Colin said over the weekend during his performance.

This will be the couple's first baby together. But, Scarlett Johansson already is a mother to her six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, from her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She married Romain in 2014 and separated in 2016.

Scarlett started dating Colin four months before her divorce from Romain was finalized. Soon, they became engaged after he proposed to Scarlett in May 2019. Later, they got married privately in October 2020. 

More From Entertainment:

Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF

Eminem returns to acting with a major role in US TV drama BMF
Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show

Detroit 'legend Eminem' to star on 50 Cent's show
Kourtney Kardashian's love helps Travis Barker overcome his fear

Kourtney Kardashian's love helps Travis Barker overcome his fear
Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan's statement sounds phoney

Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan's statement sounds phoney

Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's win in style, wears his gold medal on romantic date

Kendall Jenner celebrates Devin Booker's win in style, wears his gold medal on romantic date
Victoria Beckham tasked to find new beau for Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West

Victoria Beckham tasked to find new beau for Kim Kardashian following her split from Kanye West
Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis

Prince Harry, Meghan break silence on Afghanistan crisis
We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia

We all bleed the same: Saweetie addresses homophobia
Ireland Baldwin clears the air about getting Kendall Jenner tattoo

Ireland Baldwin clears the air about getting Kendall Jenner tattoo
Selena Gomez sends fans gushing in adorable video with little sister Gracie

Selena Gomez sends fans gushing in adorable video with little sister Gracie
Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

Queen Elizabeth says deeply saddened by loss of life in Haiti earthquake

Latest

view all