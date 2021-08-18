Scarlett Johansson is expecting, confirms husband Colin Jost

A month after a rumour went into the air that American actress Scarlett Johannson is pregnant, it’s official now as her husband Colin Jost has confirmed the news.



Expressing his excitement at a stand-up gig at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut over the weekend, the 39-year-old comedian expressed his excitement that his 36-year-old wife is pregnant with their first child, according to Page Six.

“We’re having a baby, it’s exciting,” Saturday Night Live star was quoted as saying by an eyewitness in the audience during the stand-up performance.

Earlier in July this year, her pregnancy rumour was widely reported when Scarlett Johansson skipped out on several Black Widow events in June. “She hasn’t been doing many interviews or events to promote ‘Black Widow,’ which is surprising since it is a huge Marvel/Disney release and she is both the star and an executive producer,” a source had told Page Six at the time.

A few weeks later now, Page Six again ran the news. “Scarlett is actually due soon, I know she and Colin are thrilled,” a source said. "Colin Jost and Scarlett are both thrilled,” the source said, quoting what Colin said over the weekend during his performance.

This will be the couple's first baby together. But, Scarlett Johansson already is a mother to her six-year-old daughter, Rose Dorothy Dauriac, from her ex-husband Romain Dauriac. She married Romain in 2014 and separated in 2016.

Scarlett started dating Colin four months before her divorce from Romain was finalized. Soon, they became engaged after he proposed to Scarlett in May 2019. Later, they got married privately in October 2020.