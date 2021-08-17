 
Tuesday Aug 17 2021
Web Desk

Royal biographer says Prince Harry and Meghan's statement sounds phoney

Tuesday Aug 17, 2021

Prince Harry, who claims to have killed Taliban during his deployment in Afghanistan, on Tuesday expressed his thoughts on the situation emerging in the South Asian country after the insurgent group took over control of Kabul.

The Duke of Sussex issued a join statement with his wife Meghan Markle on the couple's website.

The pair said Taliban's advance in Afghanistan has left them 'speechless' and 'heartbroken'.

Commenting on their staetment, royal expert Angela Levin, said, "I think Harry and Meghan’s grandiose, comfy and caring comments about the situation in Afghanistan, the disaster in Haiti and new Covid variants is another example of them trying to set up some sort of alternate woke royal family."

Talking to FEMAIL, She said, "Like most of their "compassionate" gestures there is no indication about what they themselves will do and whether any donations will be going through Archewell Foundation."

Levin added, 'Their comment that they want to "alleviate suffering among those we know and those we may never meet – that will prove our humanity," sounds so similar to their recent comment we must be compassionate "to those we know and those we don’t know" that makes it sound equally phoney.'

Prince Harry was known as Captain Harry during his stay in Afghanistan where insurgent threatened to kidnap and killed him.

