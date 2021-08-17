Bella Hadid says videos from Kabul airport are devastating to watch

International celebrities are reacting to the fall of Kabul to Afghanistan after shocking videos showed some people falling from flaying US aircraft as they attempted to flee.

Model Bella Hadid who on Monday took to Instagram to react to the situation in the South Asian country.

Taking to the photo and video sharing app, the supermodel said, "This is so devastating to watch. I am praying for Afghanistan The men, the women, the children experiencing this,.God bless.

The model shared the video of hundreds of people thronging Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport and clinging to US military aircraft.

Bella Hadid made headlines for her opposition Israel when the Jewish state killed hundreds of people including women and Children in Gaza earlier this year.