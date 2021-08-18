 
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Halle Berry receives a blow from MMA fighter Cat Zingano

American actress Halle Berry has been hit by a seasoned MMA fighter Cat Zingano. But, it is a lawsuit filed by the fighter.

Feeling disgruntled after being cut from Halle's movie 'Bruised', the 39-year-old MMA fighter filed a lawsuit against the actress, according to Variety. In her complaint, Zingano said she skipped a crucial UFC fight to appear in the film Bruised, Berry's directorial debut. But, she was cut from both the film and the UFC.

The UFC fighter said in her lawsuit that Halle Berry roped in her to star in the film in 2019 as she saw similarities between the script and the fighter's life. And just a week later, Zingano turned down an offer for the UFC fight the same year to feature in the film, according to her complaint.

The fight would have been crucial for Zingano's career, and she had the chance to be put in contention for a title fight.

UFC let her go after she told them she wouldn't be able to fight because of the movie.

But, Berry then allegedly rescinded her offer for a role in her film, claiming that "only UFC fighters could participate."

Zingano, who is now signed with Bellator MMA, claimed in the lawsuit that she relied on being featured in Halle Berry's film rather than compete in the UFC fight.

