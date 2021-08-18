 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 18, 2021

Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all
Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all

Experts believe Prince Harry has truly shot himself in the foot in regards to his upcoming tell-all.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig.

During her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “While I think Meghan Markle and Harry need to do what they want to do, both sides need to communicate.”

“If this is how he's communicating, by writing a book, he's missing the context that he needs to talk to his father.”

“Because life is a circle - he could have the same thing happen to him. He talks about being a good father, we don't know how his son will react years later, he could have issues.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'

Meghan Markle accused of crafting 'alternate woke Royal Family'
Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life

Rebel Wilson addresses ‘most unhealthiest’ point of life
Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report

Queen Elizabeth’s real heartbreak over losing Prince Philip ‘will be known soon’: report
Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp gets permission to push $50 million defamation suit against Amber Heard
Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’

Camila Cabello shares Shawn Mendes’s ‘nurturing nature’
Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’

Lizzo weighs in on hate by netizens: ‘I was crying’
Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions

Archie ‘risks issues years to come’ due to Prince Harry’s actions
Prince William to suffer the brunt of Prince Harry’s memoir

Prince William to suffer the brunt of Prince Harry’s memoir
Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle

Prince William ‘worked tirelessly to get separated’ from Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘always wanting to run everything’

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘always wanting to run everything’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry asked to slow down on project influx
Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book

Prince Harry issued warning over ‘overusing limited currency’ of tell-all book

Latest

view all