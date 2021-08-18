Prince Harry has ‘shot himself in the foot’ with new tell-all

Experts believe Prince Harry has truly shot himself in the foot in regards to his upcoming tell-all.

This claim has been brought forward by royal expert Marlene Koenig.

During her interview with Express she was quoted saying, “While I think Meghan Markle and Harry need to do what they want to do, both sides need to communicate.”

“If this is how he's communicating, by writing a book, he's missing the context that he needs to talk to his father.”

“Because life is a circle - he could have the same thing happen to him. He talks about being a good father, we don't know how his son will react years later, he could have issues.”