Kelly Clarkson shares thoughts of ‘American Idol’ season 1 contestants

Lyricist and singer Kelly Clarkson recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the feelings of every American Idol contestant on season 1.

The singer got candid over it all during her interview with Kevin Hart during the most recent episode of Hart to Heart on Peacock.

There she claimed, “I mean, we didn't think it was going to come of anything. Like, we were the first season of American Idol. So, we were there for that paycheck that [SAG-AFTRA] gives you, to pay for some bills.”

She also added, “Nobody knew that anything would actually come to fruition. That's what everyone hopes, but that doesn't usually happen.”

“I love what I do and I love singing and I love what you're able to do with your spotlight, but I think because I skipped all of that so fast and I was thrown in, there was no time for people to really drill me on, 'You have to do this. You have to do this'.”

Check it out below:







