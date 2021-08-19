 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry make sure they are victims, says royal biographer

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Commenting on the updated version of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's biography "Finding Freedom" and Queen Elizabeth's reaction to the couple's allegations of racism in their Oprah Winfrey interview, the royal biographer said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are resentful.

She said the couple believe the monarch has not taken full ownership of the royal race.

"It's beyond disgusting. I hope the Queen doesn't listen to a couple like that who make sure they're victims. They're so resentful," she said while talking to talkRadio.

Meghan Markle and Prince are settled in the United States after stepping down from their royal roles.

In a joint bio of the updated version of their biography Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were not surprised by the Queen's reaction at all.

The book states the monarch's “recollections may vary” comment on Harry and Meghan’s claims of the racism Markle said she faced as a royal “did not go unnoticed.”


