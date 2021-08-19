 
Thursday Aug 19 2021
Jennifer Hudson defends 2019 film 'Cats': 'People will see it differently'

Thursday Aug 19, 2021

Jennifer Hudson 2019 film 'Cats': 'people will see it differently'

Jennifer Hudson is defending her movie Cats, two years after its release.

In a recent interview with Total Film on Wednesday, the 39-year-old spoke about the adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway musical.

"You know what? I think it was a bit overwhelming. It's unfortunate that it was misunderstood," Hudson told the outlet. "I think later down the line, people will see it differently. But it is something I am still very proud of and grateful to have been a part of. Yeah, I got to be Grizabella the Glamour Cat!" 

The movie received mixed reviews from the audience.

Amongst the critics, original playwright Webber also expressed his disappointment soon after the movie was released in 2019.

"The problem with the film was that Tom Hooper decided that he didn't want anybody involved in it who was involved in the original show," he said. "The whole thing was ridiculous."

