Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lawyer issues statement after fresh criticism

In a letter issued by their lawyer, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have denied that they ‘reignited a rift withe Queen Elizabeth after it was claimed the couple are unhappy with the Palace’s reaction to their claims of racism.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had made the claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

In the letter issued by Schillings, the couple distanced themselves from an updated version of the biography "Finding Freedom".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex called biography as an ‘unauthorised’ book written on the basis of ‘anonymous sources’.



Their lawyer in London said, "It is false and defamatory to claim our clients have “reignited a rift ” with Her Majesty The Queen or to suggest or imply that our clients have made any statements to that effect."

The statement said, "It is disingenuous to suggest there has been some kind of new development on this topic. All that has happened is that the authors of an unauthorised book, who do not speak for our clients and seem to rely on unnamed sources, have written about their take on matters."