Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed for taking Netflix opportunity ‘away from young talent’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got slammed for trying to take their Netflix contract away from young talent.

This claim has been made by Loose Women’s host Jane Moore and during her most recent appearance she admitted that it's ‘irritating’ to see the couple take a Netflix contract from ‘young talent’.

When began by saying, “No. End of discussion. It irritates the hell out of me. I'm a writer myself. I know there are so many writers and producers, there is so much young talent out there trying to come through, who would love to get into Netflix's door - let alone be given this deal.”

“They have been given this deal because of who they are, not because of what they have proved they can do. I'm all for if, ten years down the line, they have made lots of programmes and come up quietly and got the deal then [that would be different].”

“But I think, them just parachuting in is not good for the creative industry as a whole, Ryan Murphy has a deal, Shonda Rhimes, these are proven really good creative writers, producers, creators.”