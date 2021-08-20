Britney Spears’ team responds to claims she ‘struck an employee’

Britney Spears’ sources have issued a response in reference to the ongoing investigation against the singer by her employee.

They began by telling Yahoo Entertainment, that the entire issue is an “overblown tabloid story.”

According to the insiders, there was no physical altercation between Britney and her employee, and also stand firm on the claim that nobody was injured during the alleged incident.

For those unversed with the issue, the outlet reports, “On Monday at approximately 10:25 am, there was a dispute between Ms. Spears and one of her staff members inside Ms. Spears’ home.”

“The staff member reported that during the dispute, Ms. Spears struck her. There were no injuries during the incident. Deputies responded to Ms. Spears' home and conducted an investigation.”