Dolly Parton touches on decision to fund Moderna vaccine

Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her decision to fund the Moderna vaccine research during the start of the pandemic.

The singer got candid about it all during her interview with told U.K.'s Absolute Radio.



There she was quoted saying, “When the pandemic came out, I just felt kind of led to do something because I knew something bad was on the rise, and I just wanted to kind of help with that, so I donated to help with that. Mine was a small part, of course.”

For those unversed, Parton has donated over $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

There she claimed, “I probably get a lot more credit than I deserve, but I was happy to be part of that and to be able to try to stop something in its tracks that's really become such a monster for all of us.”

“So I was happy to do that. My heart just kind of leads me into where I'm supposed go and what I'm supposed to do at the time.”