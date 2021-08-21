 
Saturday Aug 21 2021
Nicole Kidman wants to have more children, regrets for not having 10 kids

Nicole Kidman has shared her desire to have more children, saying she was not  given that choice.

The 54-year-old Nine Perfect Strangers star, in conversation with a magazine, said: "I wish I'd had more children, but I wasn't given that choice," 

"I would've loved 10 kids. But that's okay because I get to mother other children. I have six nieces and nephews and I'm godmother to 12. I love mothering, I love kids: They're quirky, funny and unfiltered. And then you get to see them grow and send them on their way," the Oscar winner tells Marie Claire Australia.

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban share daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10, and she welcomed two kids with ex-husband Tom Cruise, daughter Isabella and son Connor, now 28 and 26, respectively.

