Saturday Aug 21 2021
Kylie Jenner 'thrilled' to be a mom again: Source says she has 'cute baby bump'

The makeup mogul loves to be a mother and is thrilled to be expecting again

Kylie Jenner sent the internet into a meltdown after news broke out that she is pregnant with her second child with Travis Scott. 

As revealed by sources, the makeup mogul loves to be a mother and is thrilled to be expecting again. 

The mom of one has been "enjoying her pregnancy in private," a source told PEOPLE.

"Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited," said the source.

"She has been wanting to give Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again," added the insider. 

"She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family."

Although Scott and Jenner split in October 2019, they sparked reunion buzz after appearances together. 

The couple share a three-year-old daughter named Stormi. 

