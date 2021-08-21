Meghan and Harry now 'existing in a different, healthier place' post royal exit

Archie's arrival awakened a sense of responsibility in the couple, leading them to stand up for what is right

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said farewell to the royal family to craft a more independent life.



According to Omid Scobie, co-author of Sussexes biography Finding Freedom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are living in a space which is much healthier post their exit.

During a conversation with PEOPLE, Scobie said, "They're a couple who do very well in those moments of human interaction. They need to be on the ground. They say that the proof is in the pudding, and what we are about to see is that pudding."

Scobie continued, "They seem to be existing in a different place, and that place is much healthier. Meghan famously spoke about that it was not enough to survive—we are now in the thrive chapter."

The author also revealed how Archie's arrival awakened a sense of responsibility in the couple, leading them to stand up for what is right.

Archie's birth gave the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "that energy to stand up for what was right for them, regardless of what the consequences were," Scobie said.