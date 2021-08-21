Emma Corrin gets candid about landing Princess Diana role in 'The Crown'

The breakout star said she did not visit the show's set for the first time in season 4, but in season 3

Emma Corrin touched upon her experience of playing Princess Diana on-screen in Netflix series The Crown.



The breakout star said she did not visit the show's set for the first time in season 4, but in season 3 when the creator offered her the staggering role.

Recalling the day, Corrin revealed, "They were doing some pickups for season 3 and they had asked me to come to set where they were filming to do a chemistry read with Josh [O'Connor, who played Prince Charles]."

She added, "I remember we did the scene a couple of times and then Ben [Caron, the director] turned to Suzanne [Mackie, the producer] and was like, 'Can I do it now?' And he sort of got down and was like, 'Will you be Diana?' It felt kind of like a marriage proposal."

Corrin revealed she instantly said yes.

The 25-year-old then began her work researching Diana, "To start with there was a lot of reading, and watching and that kind of thing," she said. "But I actually found that I sort of reached a bit of a brick wall with it."

So she began working with a choreographer, who helped her with the many dance scenes in The Crown.

"A lot changed when I started working with Polly Bennett and we did a lot of character and movement stuff together," continued Corrin. "We started working on basically figuring her out, inside out. So taking our story, the scripts, and figuring out her arc over the series and what she'd be feeling at this moment, and then why she would do that."