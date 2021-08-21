Future King Prince Charles writes article for Daily Mail

Prince Charles wrote an article for the Daily Mail on the increase in extreme weather events, as a result of climate change, the official Twitter account of the future king and wife said on Saturday.

“Our planet is in crisis and, no matter where you are, no country is immune,” read the tweet.



The article comes days after devastating fires engulfed large areas of Turkey and Greece.

In the last two weeks, the fires have wrought damage on tens of thousands of hectares of forest in Turkey's Mediterranean and Aegean provinces, killed eight people and forced thousands of people including tourists to flee.

Similar damage could be seen in before and after drone footage of the village of Bayir and the seaside resort of Turunc, also in the province of Mugla where both Marmaris and Bodrum, another major resort, are located.

Strong winds, low humidity and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104°F) have contributed to the spread of the fires. Fire-fighting efforts involved 15 planes, 64 helicopters and 5,250 personnel, Pakdemirli said.

The U.N. climate panel sounded a dire warning Monday, saying the world is dangerously close to runaway warming and humans are "unequivocally" to blame, with greenhouse gas levels high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades.

The 1.1-degree Celsius warming already recorded has been enough to unleash disastrous weather, including the wildfires in Turkey, Greece and the U.S. West.

