Prince Harry branded ‘hypocrite’ for flying on private jet after climate change lecture

Prince Harry has left the public enraged after his latest move, which has labelled him a ‘hypocrite.’



The Duke of Sussex, only three months after preaching the world about climate change and adopting an eco-friendlier lifestyle, was spotted flying home from Aspen in a private jet.

The young royal chose to fly home in a private jet after his charity polo event in Aspen last week instead of travelling with the common herd to his multi-million-dollar mansion in Montecito, California.

He had earlier told Oprah Winfrey: “Kids growing up in today’s world, pretty depressing, right, depending on where you live, your home country is either on fire, it’s either underwater, houses or forests are being flattened.”

Speaking about the controversy, royal author Tom Quin told The Sun: “This appears to be enormously hypocritical, given all his talk about climate change. Harry seems to see himself as someone who guides the rest of the world and that his own behavior isn’t relevant. It is a huge blind spot.”

According to the Daily Mail, Harry’s two-hour flight “could have emitted as much as 10 tons of CO2” into the atmosphere.