 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Aug 22 2021
By
Web Desk

Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday
Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, shared an emotional tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday.

The Jungle Cruise actor took to Instagram and shared a video detailing how his late father helped him become the man he is today.

He wrote in the caption “Man I look at life these days with deep gratitude, humility and a little grace - thankful for those dreams that didn’t come true. That’s the irony of life sometimes where the thing we want most - is sometimes it’s the best thing that never happened.”

He also disclosed that his dream was to become a professional football player.

“I failed at becoming an NFL player. And as complicated as my relationship was with my old man, he was the one who eventually trained me to become a pro wrestler. And the rest is history,” he continued.

He went on to say “My dad would’ve turned 77 years old this coming week. Rest In Peace Soulman and cheers to those dreams that don’t come true.”

Rocky, who went by the name ‘Soul Man’, was a professional wrestler and died in 2020 after a massive heart attack.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Meghan Markle ‘infuriated’ Camilla over attacks on Prince Charles post-Megxit

Dan and Eugene Levy call off ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tour amidst rising COVID cases

Dan and Eugene Levy call off ‘Schitt’s Creek’ tour amidst rising COVID cases
Queen Elizabeth and royals getting ‘lawyered up’ to fight Harry, Meghan’s claims

Queen Elizabeth and royals getting ‘lawyered up’ to fight Harry, Meghan’s claims
Karlovy Vary film festival opens with award for Michael Caine

Karlovy Vary film festival opens with award for Michael Caine
Prince Harry branded ‘hypocrite’ for flying on private jet after climate change lecture

Prince Harry branded ‘hypocrite’ for flying on private jet after climate change lecture

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance comes to a crashing end

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor’s romance comes to a crashing end
Kanye West and Irina Shayk go separate ways after whirlwind romance

Kanye West and Irina Shayk go separate ways after whirlwind romance
Allowing Prince Andrew to keep patronages would risk serious damage to monarchy: royal expert

Allowing Prince Andrew to keep patronages would risk serious damage to monarchy: royal expert
Ariana Grande shares sweet home moments

Ariana Grande shares sweet home moments
Scarlett Johansson's Disney battle takes another turn

Scarlett Johansson's Disney battle takes another turn
The Queen incurs backlash over fury to Prince Andrew keep military roles

The Queen incurs backlash over fury to Prince Andrew keep military roles
Prince Charles ‘furious’ that Prince William, Harry rift ‘undermineded his work’

Prince Charles ‘furious’ that Prince William, Harry rift ‘undermineded his work’

Latest

view all