Dwayne Johnson pays emotional tribute to late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday

Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, best known by his ring name The Rock, shared an emotional tribute to his late father Rocky Johnson on his 77th birthday.

The Jungle Cruise actor took to Instagram and shared a video detailing how his late father helped him become the man he is today.

He wrote in the caption “Man I look at life these days with deep gratitude, humility and a little grace - thankful for those dreams that didn’t come true. That’s the irony of life sometimes where the thing we want most - is sometimes it’s the best thing that never happened.”

He also disclosed that his dream was to become a professional football player.

“I failed at becoming an NFL player. And as complicated as my relationship was with my old man, he was the one who eventually trained me to become a pro wrestler. And the rest is history,” he continued.

He went on to say “My dad would’ve turned 77 years old this coming week. Rest In Peace Soulman and cheers to those dreams that don’t come true.”



Rocky, who went by the name ‘Soul Man’, was a professional wrestler and died in 2020 after a massive heart attack.