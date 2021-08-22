 
Hilary Duff unearths adorable wedding poem by son Luca

By
Web Desk

Sunday Aug 22, 2021

Hilary Duff shows off the adorable poem her son Luca wrote for her wedding to Matthew Koma.

Luca wrote her poem for his mom’s blended 2019 wedding to Koma back when he was 7-years-old.

The poem reads, “Out family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine. in my familys heart and shiny love in out souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag)”

“Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example...I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you.” (sic)

Check it out below:

