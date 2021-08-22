 
Prince Charles ‘concerned’ for George, Charlotte, Louis’s future

Prince Charles is reportedly ‘concerned’ with the future Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis have given the climate change crisis.

The Prince of Wales made this claim during his appearance at the COP26 conference.

There he was quoted saying, ”This is why COP26 is so crucially important for our very survival on this increasingly over-heating planet – something our children and grandchildren are rightly and deeply concerned about.”

“The 'coalition of the willing' joins me in hoping that the conference will deliver the transformational decisions and the roadmap for change for which our planet is crying out.”

