entertainment
Monday Aug 23 2021
Scarlett Johansson slams Disney of ‘misogynistic attack’

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Scarlett Johansson slams Disney of ‘misogynistic attack’

Hollywood actor Scarlett Johansson recently called out Disney for attacking the star with a ‘misogynistic attack’ crafted to ‘hide misconduct’.

The report has been brought forward by Johansson’s lawyer John Berlinski.

According to Metro, he claimed, “‘After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration.”

For those unversed with Disney’s reaction, a spokesperson for the Walt Disney Company believes, “There is no merit whatsoever to this filing. The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

“Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date.”

