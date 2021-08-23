Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may make big announcement about their future

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may make a big announcement anytime soon about their future as they brought their families together this weekend with an aim to make them familiar with each other.



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly want all their children to get to know each other as they took them to Magic Castle in Los Angeles on Saturday.

A media outlet, citing a source, claimed that they the duo want all their children to get to know each other before taking any decision about their future together.



The 52-year-old Hustlers star co-parents her twins, daughter Emme and son Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. While, Affleck shares his daughters Violet Anne, Seraphina Rose and son Samuel Garner with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.



The couple, who called off their engagement in January 2004, rekindled their romance in April, 2021 following their respective splits from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were reportedly accompanied by all five of their children, as well as Affleck's mother Chris, for a fun family weekend.