 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran's new song Visiting Hours takes on his current number one Bad Habits

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Ed Sheerans new song Visiting Hours takes on his current number one Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran is challenging himself for the top spot on the charts as his new song 'Visiting Hours' takes on his current number one 'Bad Habits'.

The music icon could knock himself off the top spot as his 'Visiting Hours' is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart.

The song, which is currently in third place on the Official Chart First Look, was released on Thursday at the same time the singer announced his upcoming new album =, the latest instalment in Sheeran’s symbol series and his first studio album since 2017.

The singer dedicated new track to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski who died earlier this year.

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' is at number one and the song is still in pole position, but his 'Visiting Hours' seems to take on his current number one.

More From Entertainment:

'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1

'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may make big announcement about their future

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may make big announcement about their future
Scarlett Johansson slams Disney of ‘misogynistic attack’

Scarlett Johansson slams Disney of ‘misogynistic attack’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may ‘fade into obscurity’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may ‘fade into obscurity’
Prince Harry’s US move sparks gloating: ‘They’re writing a new chapter’

Prince Harry’s US move sparks gloating: ‘They’re writing a new chapter’
Prince Charles ‘concerned’ for George, Charlotte, Louis’s future

Prince Charles ‘concerned’ for George, Charlotte, Louis’s future
Prince Harry blasted for ‘crossing the line’ with Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry blasted for ‘crossing the line’ with Queen Elizabeth
Hilary Duff unearths adorable wedding poem by son Luca

Hilary Duff unearths adorable wedding poem by son Luca
Prince Harry no longer holds ‘alpha male status’: ‘That belongs to Meghan Markle'

Prince Harry no longer holds ‘alpha male status’: ‘That belongs to Meghan Markle'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is ‘hard to stomach’ for the Firm

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix deal is ‘hard to stomach’ for the Firm
Lady Louise Windsor is ‘another daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth

Lady Louise Windsor is ‘another daughter’ to Queen Elizabeth
Kris Jenner gave 'strongest' reaction to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy

Kris Jenner gave 'strongest' reaction to Kylie Jenner's second pregnancy

Latest

view all