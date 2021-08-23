Ed Sheeran's new song Visiting Hours takes on his current number one Bad Habits

Ed Sheeran is challenging himself for the top spot on the charts as his new song 'Visiting Hours' takes on his current number one 'Bad Habits'.

The music icon could knock himself off the top spot as his 'Visiting Hours' is on course to be this week’s highest new entry on the Official Singles Chart.

The song, which is currently in third place on the Official Chart First Look, was released on Thursday at the same time the singer announced his upcoming new album =, the latest instalment in Sheeran’s symbol series and his first studio album since 2017.

The singer dedicated new track to his friend and mentor Michael Gudinski who died earlier this year.

Ed Sheeran's 'Bad Habits' is at number one and the song is still in pole position, but his 'Visiting Hours' seems to take on his current number one.