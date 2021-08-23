Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton to give personal touch to their engagement rings?

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton regard their engagement rings as one of the best gifts and feel proud to wear them.

Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle with an incredible 5-carat gem. The Duchess of Sussex reportedly updated the ring from a gold band to a thinner diamond-studded band featuring the birthstones (peridot, emerald, and sapphire) of her, Harry and Archie.

A royal commentator has suggested that Meghan could upgrade the ring to feature Lilibet's birthstone - a pearl or alexandrite.

"The first iteration of the ring featured a yellow gold band, and despite this being popular with many brides, Meghan chose to go another route with her ring," according to The List's Melissa Willets.

On the other hand, Kate Middleton - the Duchess of Cambridge - has reportedly made an unnoticed change to her world-famous engagement ring from Prince William.



The Duke of Cambridge's sweetheart has reportedly the ring which was previously owned by Princess Diana.

But royal fans are unable to stop the subtle change to Kate's ring. Instead of having to resize the band, the Duchess had platinum beads added to help it fit.



Royal expert Melissa Willets was reported to have said: "It is pretty much impossible to imagine the world-famous, 12-carat, sapphire engagement ring Prince William gave to Kate Middleton needing to be altered in any way."