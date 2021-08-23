 
Nicole Kidman says she contemplated quitting Hollywood after facing ageism

Nicole Kidman said that ‘ageist’ Hollywood executives wanted to throw her on the scrapheap
Hollywood’s leading lady Nicole Kidman has been reigning over the industry for quite some time.

However, the Lion star, 54, found herself surrounded by a myriad of challenges after crossing a certain age bracket in Hollywood.

During an interview with The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine, Kidman revealed that after crossing the age of 40, ‘ageist’ Hollywood executives wanted to throw her on the scrapheap.

“I was frustrated – as so many women are in different careers – at the idea of being told, ‘Well, that’s it. You’ve passed through that period where it’s all going to be fine and now you’re in your 40s we’re not interested as much in your storytelling or your ideas or in who you are as a woman or a person,’” she shared.

She went on to recall that she faced a sudden drop of roles at the age of 41, right after she gave birth to her daughter, Sunday.

“Giving birth was like the end of the chapter for me. I thought, ‘Oh well, this is where I go now,’” she said.

She further recalled that after not being able to bag leading roles, she thought about quitting the industry for good but was stopped by her mother Janelle.

“She would say, ‘Nicole, you’re an artist and you shouldn’t just leave that behind. You should keep something back because at some point you may want to go back there again,’” said Kidman. 

