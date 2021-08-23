 
Tom Holland shares cryptic message after Spider-Man: No Way Home leak

Tom Holland did not remain quiet when a trailer of his upcoming movie Spider-Man: No Way Home reportedly leaked online.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the actor shared a cryptic message when news of the leak broke out.

"You ain't ready" he wrote, suggesting that there is a lot in store that fans have yet to witness.

After pushing Marvel for months to give a glimpse, many were surprised when they found a leaked trailer online before its official release.

Marvel and Sony scrambled to remove the leak before it went viral.

Following the alleged leak, many fans were quick to make light of the situation as they dragged the movie’s lead actor Tom Holland into the mix.

Considering how Tom has been when it comes to not being tight-lipped on keeping secrets, many fans cracked hilarious jokes on how Tom felt about not being the man behind the major leak.

The trailer was originally scheduled to release on August 23 but it may now release it earlier than expected. 

