entertainment
Monday Aug 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry worked tirelessly ‘to become more important than Prince William’

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 23, 2021

Prince Harry worked ‘tirelessly to become more important’ than Prince William since the start of their Eton days.

This report has been brought forward by royal author and expert Angela Levin and during her appearance on talkRADIO she was quoted saying, “When he was at Eton, he hated being there and he decided he was going to be with the bad boys.”

“I think Harry has got this streak, a lot of us have but we put it to one side of being bad and showing up. But I think he is also wanting to be more important than William. So he's got the ability now to say and do things that he could probably never do before. And he is enjoying being naughty.”

