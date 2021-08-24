Dwayne Johnson shows off his incredible fitness in workout gears

Dwayne aka The Rock Johnson showcased his fit physique and smile before heading to work out at Los Angeles gym.

The 49-year-old actor started his week out strong as he headed to a gym to work out on Monday afternoon.

The Rock's outing came just a few days after he went viral yet again for an Instagram video he posted where he surprised a tour group in his Beverly Park neighborhood.

The Jungle Cruise star mesmerised fans with his smashing personality as he appeared with a sleeveless muscle shirt after exiting his black Ford truck. The Rock recently delighted fans with his new look.