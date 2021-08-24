DaBaby says he ‘never meant to offend anyone’ with homophobic remarks

DaBaby expressed his gratitude to the radio station for giving him a chance

American rapper DaBaby has addressed the controversy that was sparked through his homophobic remarks.

During his performance on Sunday at the Hot97 Summer Jam concert at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, the 29-year-old Suge hit maker said he “never meant to offend anybody” with what he said.

DaBaby expressed his gratitude to the radio station for giving him a chance “to share my gift, share my blessing with y’all out here live on this stage amongst all the chaos and all the backlash.”

“So hats off to y’all for that. They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago,” he shared.

He also credited the station for being “willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world.”

“They still allowed me to come right here on this stage and utilize their platform. They helped the world move forward and become a better place and not dismiss people based off mistakes made like we ain’t human,” he said.