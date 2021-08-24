 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Agha Ali says most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is exception

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Agha Ali: Most women in the industry are fake, wife Hina is an exception
Agha Ali: Most women in the industry 'are fake', wife Hina is an exception

Actor Aagha Ali is showering praises on his wife Hina Altaf.

The Band Khirkiyan star, who married Altaf in 2020, says that she is one of the most real women he has met in showbiz.

“I met a lot of women while working," Aagha revealed in an interview with Urdu News. "I ended up becoming friends with quite a few, but most of them were rather pretentious. They weren’t really like who they were pretending to be. When I worked with Hina, her realness really stood out. She isn’t fake at all. She’s honest and minds her own business.”

Touching on how he proposed Altaf for the wedding, Aagha revealed:

“One day I asked Hina what her thoughts were on marriage, and she responded positively, after which I spoke to my mother about it. My mother said to me that if the girl is good-natured then I shouldn't delay it further. I then spoke to Hina’s father and proceeded to make her my wife.”

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years

Priyanka Chopra, her brother celebrate Raksha Bandhan together after five years
Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury

Amitabh Bachchan visits son Abhishek in hospital after injury
Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle

Mehwish Hayat leaves fans swooning with her new hairstyle
Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Inside Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's Sunday outing with mother Anju

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?

Is Eternals music inspired by Madhuri Dixit, Salman Khan's song?
Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch

Sara Ali Khan gets a shut up call from Ibrahim as she records video: Watch
Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi

Pak-Turk entertainment to produce series on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi
Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother

Shreya Ghoshal shares her childhood photos with brother
'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali

'Celebrities who don't get work recognition, post PDA-filled photos': Aagha Ali
Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for director Asim Raza

Mahira Khan shares a heartfelt birthday note for director Asim Raza
Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy

Dua Malik welcomes a baby boy
Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha

Priyanka Chopra mourns death of her ‘mentor’ Pradeep Guha

Latest

view all