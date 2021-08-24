 
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
Web Desk

Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world

Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Paul McCartney is all set to unveil never-before-seen lyrics by the classic rock band, Beatles
Paul McCartney has some exciting news for Beatles fans!

The British music legend is all set to unveil never-before-seen lyrics by the classic rock band through his upcoming book, The Lyrics.

According to The Guardian, the book will have 154 songs in it and has been described by the 79-year-old rocker as a “self-portrait in 154 songs.”

Publisher of the book, Allen Lane spoke to The Guardian and said that it will also include lyrics to unrecorded songs of the Beatles, Tell Me Who He Is.

It is all set to hit the shelves on November 2.

While talking to The Guardian earlier this year, poet Paul Muldoon said that McCartney’s book also includes meetings that the singer had with him through five years.

News about McCartney’s book comes only a month after his Beatles docuseries was released on Hulu in a program that was called, McCartney 3, 2, 1

