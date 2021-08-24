 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 24 2021
By
Web Desk

Author elated as 'Prince Philip's Century' 'makes top slot' on Amazon

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 24, 2021

Author elated as Prince Philips Century makes top slot on Amazon

Robert Jobson, the author Prince Philip's biography, is elated after the book made the top slot on biographies about the Duke of Edinburgh on Amazon.

"It is gratifying when your book makes 1 in any category on Amazon," he said, adding that "Prince Philip’s Century" has made the top slot on biographies about the great man after hovering at 2 since it was published on 15 April."

The author, a senior journalist and editor, thanked "all those who purchased it and for all the positive feedback".

Author elated as Prince Philips Century makes top slot on Amazon

Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99. His wife Queen Elizabeth is spending her first summer holiday at Balmoral after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.


More From Entertainment:

Travis Scott smiling from ear-to-ear after Kylie Jenner's pregnancy reveal

Travis Scott smiling from ear-to-ear after Kylie Jenner's pregnancy reveal
Queen Elizabeth reportedly orders Palace aides to plan legal action against Meghan and Harry

Queen Elizabeth reportedly orders Palace aides to plan legal action against Meghan and Harry
Hollywood's box office comeback disrupted by Delta variant

Hollywood's box office comeback disrupted by Delta variant

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident

Alyssa Milano's uncle on life support after horrific car accident
Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap

Zendaya, Tom Holland's romance still going strong in new snap
Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially

Camilla deeply hurt after Harry accused Charles of cutting him off financially
Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout

Prince Harry slammed for wanting to look important than William amid royal fallout
Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa

Gigi and Bella Hadid ‘adore’ brother Anwar Hadid’s girlfriend Dua Lipa
Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world

Paul McCartney to release never-before-seen Beatles lyrics for the world
Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Iggy Azalea responds to romance rumours with Tristan Thompson

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon

Sony rallies big-screen hopes with 'Spider-Man' and 'Ghostbusters' at CinemaCon
Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Jennifer Lopez making efforts to blend her family with Ben Affleck's: Here's how

Latest

view all