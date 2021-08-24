Author elated as 'Prince Philip's Century' 'makes top slot' on Amazon

Robert Jobson, the author Prince Philip's biography, is elated after the book made the top slot on biographies about the Duke of Edinburgh on Amazon.

"It is gratifying when your book makes 1 in any category on Amazon," he said, adding that "Prince Philip’s Century" has made the top slot on biographies about the great man after hovering at 2 since it was published on 15 April."

The author, a senior journalist and editor, thanked "all those who purchased it and for all the positive feedback".



Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99. His wife Queen Elizabeth is spending her first summer holiday at Balmoral after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh.



