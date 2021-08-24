Kurulus: Osman: When will season 3 release?

"Kurulus: Osman" is the sequel to popular historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul"which is being aired in Pakistan with Urdu dubbing.

"Kurulus: Osman" tells the story of Osman, the founder of the Ottoman Empire and fans are eagerly waiting for the next season of the TV show.

According to the production team, the hit Turkish series will soon return for the highly anticipated season 3.

A teaser of the upcoming episode was recently posted on the official Instagram page of "Kurulus: Osman".

Without sharing the exact date, the Turkish language caption said the next season will be released soon on ATV.

The clip shared on social media shows Bala Hatun sharing a good news with Osman Bey.



