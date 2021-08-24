'Spider-Man: No Way Home' teaser trailer hits 33 million views on YouTube

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" teaser trailer on Monday took millions of Marvel fans by surprise.

The teaser shows Peter Parker being exposed as the superhero and seeking help in the face of the new challenge.

Released on Sony Pictures Entertainment's YouTube channel, the teaser has earned more than 124 million views.

The teaser trailer was also shared by Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, on his social media accounts with a caption that said, "You’ve waited long enough... I told you, you weren’t ready."



The film is due to hit the theaters in December.





