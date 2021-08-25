 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Billie Eilish releases trailer of concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

American singer Billie Eilish has released her second studio album, Happier Than Ever at the end of July. Before the album's release, Eilish had announced that a concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles, is also coming for her fans to enjoy.

From Friday, 3 September, the film will stream exclusively on Disney+. The streaming giant Disney Plus has shared an official trailer.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and animated by Patrick Osborne, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles was filmed at the Hollywood Bowl.

In the trailer, Billie Eilish is seen describing the film as "a concert film, but it's also a storey at the same time."

The entire Happier Than Ever album will be played in the film. Finneas, Eilish's brother and collaborator, as well as conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, join her onstage. “It's a dream come true,” she exclaimed.

Eilish discussed her plans for Happier Than Ever in an interview with Vevo ahead of the album's release.

“I wanted to make a very timeless record that wasn’t just timeless in terms of what other people thought, but really just timeless for myself,” she said.

“This album was made in a very perfect time for me creatively,” she said. “It was just so natural and easy and fun and calm.”

Have a look at the trailer for Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles here.


