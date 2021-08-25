 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle mocked by Kate Middleton and William's son George in 'The Prince'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Meghan Markle mocked by Kate Middleton and Williams son George in The Prince

Kate Middleton and Prince William's son prince George, in a new teaser,  reportedly asked Meghan Markle to 'stop now' as the Duchess of Sussex talks about flying with 'JetBlue' in their business class. 

This comes as the Duke of Sussex came under fire for using a private jet to Colorado months after preaching about climate change.

Meghan tells the family: “It was Mint though,” before turning to Harry and saying: “Tell them we were in Mint.”

Kate Middleton replies back instead, sarcastically saying: “They gave you a mint. How lovely for you. I have some gum in my purse if you’d like?”

In the video, Harry says: “Hello all, sorry we’re late. Our flight was delayed – you know, JetBlue.”

Catty George snaps back: “We don’t know. Gross.”

Kate Middleton replies back instead, sarcastically saying: “They gave you a mint. How lovely for you. I have some gum in my purse if you’d like?”

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish releases trailer of concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

Billie Eilish releases trailer of concert film Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
Prince Charles heartbroken by Harry and Meghan

Prince Charles heartbroken by Harry and Meghan
Victoria Beckham takes fans to Spice Girls era with her stunning beachside photo

Victoria Beckham takes fans to Spice Girls era with her stunning beachside photo
New Bond footage thrills CinemaCon as theatres eye recovery

New Bond footage thrills CinemaCon as theatres eye recovery
Tom Cruise films stunning scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham's New Street Station

Tom Cruise films stunning scenes for Mission: Impossible 7 at Birmingham's New Street Station
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' teaser trailer hits 33 million views on YouTube

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' teaser trailer hits 33 million views on YouTube

Kendall Jenner sets pulses racing with latest photoshoot on a yacht

Kendall Jenner sets pulses racing with latest photoshoot on a yacht
Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer dies after tour pull out

Charlie Watts: Rolling Stones drummer dies after tour pull out
Jennifer Lopez looks glamourous in greenish yellow ribbed top

Jennifer Lopez looks glamourous in greenish yellow ribbed top
Kurulus: Osman: When will season 3 release?

Kurulus: Osman: When will season 3 release?
Nick Jonas recounts bizarre encounter with UFOs

Nick Jonas recounts bizarre encounter with UFOs
Drake laughs off Kanye West after making home address public

Drake laughs off Kanye West after making home address public

Latest

view all