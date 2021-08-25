 
Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Kendall Jenner drops jaws in crop top and lime green skirt as she enjoys romantic date

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Supermodel Kendall Jenner flaunted her rock-hard abs in a crop top teamed with lime green skirt as she's whisked to lunch by boat alongside beau Devin Booker and friends in Italy.

The 25-year-old supermodel is currently lapping up the Italian sunshine with her NBA player boyfriend Devin Booker and friends.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star looked stylish when she was whisked to lunch by boat on Monday, making sure all eyes were on her rock-hard abs.

The supermodel wore white crop top and a figure-hugging, lime green skirt, teaming her FROW-ready look with a chic pair of sunglasses and tucking her raven tresses beneath a headscarf.

Kendall's boyfriend Devin also stepped out in style, opting for a cream-hued shirt and navy trousers, with the loved-up couple joined at lunch by the model's best friend Fai Khadra alongside another male pal.

