Wednesday Aug 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William, Meghan Markle and Kate reconnect over ‘informal’ Zoom calls

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Prince William are all letting bygones be bygones.

According to Stewart Pearce, author of Diana: The Voice of Change, spoke to Us Weekly about how the Fab Four is drawing closer and not letting distance get in the way, even after all the drama that engulfed the royal family post-Megxit.

“I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They’re very close with one another,” said Pearce.

He said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both “very different” from William and Kate.

“Their lens on the world is highly individualized. And what’s remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different,” he went on to say.

Pearce went on to predict that the conversations that take place between the four are “informal” with “Kate cooking dinner in the kitchen” while William is “making cups of tea” as they speak to the Sussexes in California. 

