Lizzo, Niall Horan share flirtatious exchange on air in talk show

Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Lizzo couldn’t help but flirt with Niall Horan during an appearance on a talk show.

In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the rapper was introduced by the former One Direction member as his "beautiful friend" to which the 33-year-old shared that it was the "sexiest call" she ever had.

Their entertainment-filled interaction kicked up a notch when they hilariously took a compatibility test together and answered some funny questions together like if they would sign a prenup together if they were to ever get married.

Responding to this, Lizzo left netizens chuckling by saying, "Wait a minute, who got more money? I want some of that One Direction money! You know what, no, I trust you. We wouldn't have to sign a prenup."

Their interaction and chemistry left many fans believing that they are "soulmates". 

