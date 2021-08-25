Jennifer Lopez shares throwback pictures and videos with Taylor Swift

Jennifer Lopez on Tuesday shared some throwback pictures and videos of her performance with Taylor Swift.



The "On The Floor" singer took to Instagram stories to share the pictures and videos to mark the 8 years of her performance with Taylor in Los Angeles.





Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled a romance that dominated celebrity media almost 20 years ago.

Paparazzi photos printed in the New York Post in June showed the two actors kissing while enjoying a meal with members of Lopez's family at Malibu's posh Nobu sushi restaurant west of Los Angeles on Sunday.

Lopez and "Argo" director Affleck, dubbed "Bennifer," became the most talked about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s in a romance marked by his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring. They abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.

