Wednesday Aug 25 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for ‘poor’ Oprah Winfrey interview timing

Wednesday Aug 25, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been put on blast for timing their Oprah Winfrey interview poorly during the days of Prince Philip’s ‘poorly’ timed Oprah Winfrey interview.

This claim has been brought forward in an interview with UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

During his conversation with GB News, he was quoted saying, “What really upset me was when they gave that interview to Oprah, they knew that the Duke of Edinburgh was on his death bed. Yet they still went ahead.”

He also added, “I was shocked by that actually. I thought it was deeply unpleasant actually the whole way it was handled.”

“I said on air that I thought it was a bit like someone burning the American flag, what they were doing was burning the British flag.”

