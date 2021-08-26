Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez show cased her ageless beauty in baby blue floral print dress to amaze her beau Ben Affleck amid claims that he is ready to propose.

Lopez, who turned 52 last month, again proved to fans that she has retained her youthful looks as the hustlers star posed for a new Coach campaign where she showed off her incredibly toned legs.

'Going rogue,' the Bronx born beauty said in her caption as she referred to the new re-introduced Rogue purse from the brand.



The singer/actress pulled up her baby blue floral print dress to flash her shapely legs. She added furry heels with a brass buckle.



The World Of Dance star was seen in a heavy winter coat and held on to the new brown Coach purse as she was on a set of stairs.

Jennifer Lopez, as well as Kate Moss, Kōki, Ma Zhe, Lu, and Xiao Wen took part in the campaign introducing Ju Coach's Rogue bag.