 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez show cased her ageless beauty in baby blue floral print dress to amaze her beau Ben Affleck amid claims that he is ready to propose. 

Lopez, who turned 52 last month, again proved to fans that she has retained her youthful looks as the hustlers star posed for a new Coach campaign where she showed off her incredibly toned legs. 

Jennifer Lopez shows off her ageless beauty to stun Ben Affleck

'Going rogue,' the Bronx born beauty said in her caption as she referred to the new re-introduced Rogue purse from the brand.

The singer/actress pulled up her baby blue floral print dress to flash her shapely legs. She added furry heels with a brass buckle.

The World Of Dance star was seen in a heavy winter coat and held on to the new brown Coach purse as she was on a set of stairs.

Jennifer Lopez, as well as Kate Moss, Kōki, Ma Zhe, Lu, and Xiao Wen took part in the campaign introducing Ju Coach's Rogue bag.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George

Prince Harry under fire for not defending his family as Americans mock George
Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek

Margot Robbie enjoys dinner with hubby Tom Ackerley and pal Rami Malek
Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty

Kim Kardashian visits celebrity plastic surgeon to elevate her beauty
Idina Menzel expresses desires to play ‘darker characters’

Idina Menzel expresses desires to play ‘darker characters’
Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother

Hugh Jackman shares candid post alongside formerly estranged mother
Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood

Iggy Azalea details ‘tough but fulfilling’ balance of modern motherhood
Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault

Katie Price ‘too upset’ to return home after assault
Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy

Mindy Kaling addresses the ‘real gift’ of her pandemic pregnancy
Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes touches on lockdown’s impact over relationship to Camila Cabello
Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart stuns fans as Princess Diana in new artwork for 'Spencer'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'

Spencer Elden who appeared on Nirvana album cover sues for 'sexual exploitation'
Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax

Arnold Schwarzenegger loses sponsors over shocking claims on anti-vax

Latest

view all