Thursday Aug 26 2021
How Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are coping with parenthood after son’s birth

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

The birth of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's baby was announced by Jost on his Instagram 

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson and husband Colin Jost are keeping their newborn baby boy Cosmo away from the spotlight.

Sources close to the couple told People magazine how the two are dealing with their new parenthood responsibilities since the arrival of their first child together.

“They are very private but elated over the baby. They are both so happy and madly in love with the baby. They wanted this child who will fit right into their lives since they already have her daughter. They are an awesome couple, both talented, smart and clever. They will be the best parents,” said the source.

“Colin is considerate and helpful in everyday life so adding one more to the mix should be fine. The baby is the best thing ever for both of them,” they went on to say.

The birth of their baby was announced by Jost on his Instagram a week ago, though the exact day of birth was not specified.

“Ok ok we had a baby. His name is Cosmo. We love him very much. Privacy would be greatly appreciated,” wrote Jost on Instagram.

