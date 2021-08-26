 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 26 2021
Web Desk

Katie Price’s friend shares reluctance to face assaulter

Web Desk

Thursday Aug 26, 2021

Katie Price’s pal gets candid about the star’s reluctance to face her assaulter in court due to mental health fears.

The news has been brought forward by an old pal of Katie who was quoted telling The Sun, “This is a nightmare situation for Katie.”

“She absolutely stands by her account of events of that night given to police, but upon reflection isn’t sure she’s mentally strong enough to go through yet another court appearance.”

“She doesn’t want to be dragged through the mill, and her private life scrutinised by all and sundry. Katie doesn’t see any other way out.”

This claim has come shorty after Price herself told the outlet, “I’ve got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I’m still all dazed. I’m devastated. I’ve told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened.”

“I ran away after being punched — I ran to Harvey’s house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured.”

Before concluding she also added, “The fight was unprovoked — I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can’t say any more."

